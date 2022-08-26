SNOBELEN: Kinsella opinion of ‘Yellowstone’ is horse hockey

Photo by Cam McLeod / Paramount Network

Article content I don’t know why Warren Kinsella wants to annoy me. I’ve always been nice to him.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content I tolerate, without comment, his interest in something called punk rock (apparently, it’s a form of music).

From our newsroom to your inbox at noon, the latest headlines, stories, opinion and photos from the Toronto Sun. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Your Midday Sun will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content But this time Kinsella has gone too far. In the distinguished pages of the Sun, Kinsella has committed the ultimate blasphemy. He said, “Yellowstone is stupid.” Might be the dumbest thing ever written. Kinsella needs a trip to the woodshed for a little re-education. To start with, pretty much all entertainment is somewhere on the stupid scale. I don’t think The Amazing Chess Match is likely to be the next big reality show. And then there is the horse thing. Yellowstone is Taylor Sheridan’s love letter to cow horses. Sheridan is the creator/writer/producer/actor behind Yellowstone. He is also a horseman.

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Yes, the plots are simple. Sheridan writes in the style of Cormac McCarthy and Larry McMurtry – simple plots, interesting characters. It’s a western thing. But the scripts and sets are just the backdrop to a celebration of ranch horses, often featuring cameos from some of the best Reining, Cutting and Working Cow Horse competitors. Sheridan takes his story from ranchland in Wyoming and Utah to the dusty terrain of Guthrie, Texas, and the historic 6666 ranch. He even weaves the legendary cutter Buster Welch into a 6666’s scene. As a friend of mine would say, it’s not rocket surgery. Western spaces, good horses and cowboys have been the main ingredients of great stories for a couple of centuries. The elements are simple. To be completely free is to be totally alone and there is something to the vast spaces of ranch life that speaks to hearts that long for that kind of freedom.

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There is nothing on the planet more dignified than a working horse. There is no better partnership than the bond between a person and a horse when both are engaged in the ageless art of caring for cattle. Taylor Sheridan knows cowboys and horses. He understands their tendency to stubbornness. He occasionally visits the traits Ian Tyson described as “that darn old cowboy pride.” But he also gets the other hallmarks of people who work facing big winds. People who know they can’t control, or even fully understand, the large forces that shape their world. People who keep it simple, have a schoolyard sense of justice, and who are willing to be humbled by their surroundings. Cowboys. I’ve spent a lot of time on ranches. Called some great horsemen friends and rode a few legendary horses. I think I understand the appeal of Yellowstone and the 6666.

Advertisement 5 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But lately I have been wondering if some of my friends in the fly-over states have lost the cowboy way. I’m not surprised that people who value independence bristle at the kind of edicts the pandemic engendered. These are people who herd cattle. They aren’t big on being herded. But they should know the proper use of horse wormer and have an appreciation for the efficacy of vaccines. Heck, they regularly vaccinate all their livestock. And I haven’t figured out how people who understand dignity, honour, modesty, and justice can support leadership that demonstrates none of these attributes. For my money we could use a little less bravado and a lot more cowboy. Anyway, Kinsella, there’s your Yellowstone brief. You’re welcome. And, by the way, turn down the punk rock and check out the Yellowstone soundtrack. A little Colter Wall won’t hurt you.

Share this article in your social network