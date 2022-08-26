Super League: Wigan stun St Helens 30-10 and keep unbeaten home record alive as Saints wait on League Leaders’ Shield

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens

Highlights of the Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens

Wigan Warriors stunned St Helens and kept them waiting to claim the League Leaders’ Shield as they secured a dominant 30-10 victory at the DW Stadium.

​​​​​​It was the Warriors who found themselves on top in the first half, Bevan French and Jai Field combining to go over for a try each before Liam Farrell went on a solo break to extend Wigan’s lead to 18-2 at the break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bevan French got the first try of the game for Wigan Warriors against St Helens Bevan French got the first try of the game for Wigan Warriors against St Helens

Although Saints were the first to score in the second half, Joey Lussick barrelling over from the play the ball, Liam Marshall’s breakaway try restored a comfortable lead for the home team.

Joe Batchelor managed to grab another consolation try for St Helens with just over 10 minutes to go, but, with the last play of the game, in his usual fashion, French went racing down the touchline and went over the whitewash to claim his double.

Wigan Warriors’ head coach Matt Peet made just one change to his squad following their win over Toulouse, Mike Cooper returning from suspension and replacing James McDonnell for the home side. St Helens welcomed back Curtis Sironen into their side following a two-match suspension. However, they were without Will Hopoate who was ruled out with a calf injury.

It means St Helens have to wait until Monday to try again to claim the League Leaders’ Shield and keep top spot safe.

Story of the match

Former Wigan captain Andy Farrell was among the 19,210 crowd at the DW Stadium to witness a ruthless victory that enabled his old club to guarantee a top-two finish and with it a home semi-final in the play-offs.

Wigan, who have high hopes of completing the league and cup double, were once more indebted to Australian try machines French and Jai Field, who took their combined tally for the season so far to 49, but coach Matt Peet will be just as pleased with a defence that restricted the champions to just two second-half tries.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Saints were without goalkicking winger Tommy Makinson, who has been responsible for 210 of his club’s points so far this season, because of a knee injury while Wigan were boosted by the return of Morgan Smithies, Mike Cooper and Liam Marshall.

The champions actually made the brighter start, with Marshall’s early knock-on putting his side under pressure.

Loose forward Morgan Knowles was held up over the line following a break by makeshift centre Joe Batchelor and Saints only had a penalty from Jonny Lomax to show for their early domination.

Wigan Warriors: Tries: French (2), Field, Farrell; Conversions: Smith (4) St Helens: Tries: Lussick, Batchelor; Conversions: Lomax (1)

When Wigan had an opportunity to level the scores, they ran the penalty and their enterprise was rewarded by French, who took Field’s cut-out pass and rounded Jon Bennison to take his Super League try tally in 2022 to 28.

Field came up with a rare handling error to demonstrate he is human after all but made amends by finishing off a break by Smith midway through the first half for his 20th try of the campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan moved further ahead of St Helens after Jai Field finished off an amazing team try Wigan moved further ahead of St Helens after Jai Field finished off an amazing team try

St Helens thought they had pulled a try back when blockbusting centre Konrad Hurrell reached the line but Marshall managed to prevent him grounding the ball and Wigan demonstrated their clinical touch to extend their lead seven minutes before the break with a solo try from second rower Liam Farrell.

Smith kicked all three conversions for an 18-2 lead but the Warriors were forced into more desperate defence to keep it intact as the visitors attacked with renewed purpose at the start of the second half.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Farrell’s remarkable individual try gave Wigan Warriors an 18-2 half-time lead Liam Farrell’s remarkable individual try gave Wigan Warriors an 18-2 half-time lead

Their line was eventually breached on 58 minutes by replacement hooker Joey Lussick but Ben Davies was wide with the conversion attempt and Wigan quickly patched up their rock-solid defence.

The home side then clinched victory with a breakaway try 12 minutes from the end by Marshall, who held off a desperate last-ditch challenge from Davies to cross at the corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player French ran in unopposed for his second try of the game as Wigan comfortably beat St Helens 30-10 French ran in unopposed for his second try of the game as Wigan comfortably beat St Helens 30-10

Saints added a second try through Batchelor but Wigan had the final say in stoppage time when French went over for his second try and Smith took his goal tally to five from five attempts.

What they said:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet hailed his side’s commitment to the cause in their comprehensive victory against Super League rivals St Helens Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet hailed his side’s commitment to the cause in their comprehensive victory against Super League rivals St Helens

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said: “We can do some things a lot better but everyone is aware that what wins games at this time of year and in the play offs is commitment to the group and that is what makes me proud of that performance.

“I thought at times with the ball we could be technically better.

“There were some special individual performances.

“We will have to be technically better to get what we want this year but in terms of endeavour and commitment to one another I think we look like a bunch of mates playing rugby.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf admits his side deserved to lose against Wigan Warriors but is confident they will learn from their mistakes ahead of the Super League play-offs St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf admits his side deserved to lose against Wigan Warriors but is confident they will learn from their mistakes ahead of the Super League play-offs

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf said: “Wigan deserve a lot of credit, they played really well tonight.

“We just weren’t good enough and there were a couple of areas that I think we will take a real learn from and we will learn a lot from that game.

“I think we made just too many errors that were unforced errors, they are just concentration errors and in a big game you just can’t make them.

“I think we take more from that game than they do.”

What’s next?

It is a quick turnaround this week for both teams, as they play again on Monday. Wigan will travel to Hull KR to face the Robins, with kick-off at 3pm. For St Helens, a home fixture against Wakefield Trinity is next up, also kicking off at 3pm.