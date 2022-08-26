The ‘Secret Weapon’ Of The Spider-Verse Movies, According To Director Peter Ramsey

“Into the Spider-Verse” boasts some unbelievably gorgeous animation ripped right from the pages of the comics, a plethora of entertaining side characters with motivations and interiority of their own, and a killer soundtrack that had audiences humming songs like “Sunflower” for weeks afterward. But above it all, Peter Ramsey singles out one particularly crucial element that drew audiences back to this animated film again and again and again. Although the director has stepped back into an executive producing role for the sequel, he has high hopes for what “Across the Spider-Verse” can accomplish … provided it follows the same winning formula as the original movie.

According to Ramsey:

“I think the first ‘Spider-Verse,’ the thing that audiences really fell in love with was Miles. And I think, without saying too much about what’s happening in the new one, which is going to be super cool, you’re going to see a real continuation and deepening of Miles’ story. And I think, just the notion that you’re going to see all this fantastical stuff, and there’s a lot about the multiverse still to come, but the idea that you’re experiencing it with and through Miles, I think, is the secret weapon of the ‘Spider-Verse’ movies. And as long as they stick to that, it’ll be great.”

As much otherworldly fun as the multiverse allows storytellers to play around with, here’s a great reminder that the best stories are often — at their very core — the simplest, as well. “Spider-Verse” wouldn’t work without the attention to detail given to Miles’ arc, from a self-doubting underachiever to a full-fledged superhero in his own right.

