Ukraine destroy rare Russian defence system after discovering it hidden beneath bushes

Ukraine’s “Kharkiv” army group destroyed the Russian “Tunguska” 2S6 air defence system with several strikes. In the footage, the vehicle is uncovered beneath some shrubbery, before Ukrainian forces then retreat to destroy it. The defence system blows up into a fireball as it is struck before plumes of white smoke billow from its destroyed framework. It comes as Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a near-catastrophe as electricity supplies to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya were cut off for several hours after a nearby fire, risking a radiation disaster.

Footage of the attack in Kharkiv showed the vehicle, surrounded by local townhouses, being blown up from afar.

The precision strike managed to successfully immobilise and nullify the defence system without causing damage to the nearby area.

A follow-up shot from above shows the vehicle in flames with smoke billowing from its turret and top.

The attack was geolocated to the small village of Hoptivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.