Ukraine launch major strikes on Russian bridge used for heavy transport vehicles – VIDEO





Late on Friday morning, footage emerged on social media of heavy Ukrainian artillery fire directed towards the Antonovsky Bridge in Dnipro, Kherson. It is believed Ukrainian forces used long-range, US-supplied HIMARS to carry out the offensive. The bridge crosses the Dnieper river close to the city of Kherson in the south of Ukraine, and it serves as a crucial route to supply Russian troops, as well as heavy artillery, into the conflict zones. Ukraine has been systematically targeting and destroying bridges in the Russian territories to cut off the supply of troops. It comes as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed some of their nation’s military warplanes had been modified to carry nuclear weapons by Russia, sparking fears that the war could spill over into countries surrounding Ukraine.

In the video, taken from the northern side of the river, a barrage of missiles can be heard hitting the bridge. Ukraine appears to have targeted the southern side of the river, deep in the heart of Russian-occupied territory. A large cloud of dark grey smoke engulfs the base of the bridge as more missiles land in the area. It is the second time in four days that Ukraine has attacked the Antonovsky Bridge, having launched a major strike late at night at the start of this week.

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that his military’s SU-24 warplanes had been modified to carry nuclear weapons and that Minsk would react immediately if the West caused any problems. Lukashenko said he had agreed the move to modernise Belarusian warplanes with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Belta news agency reported. Belarus, a staunch Russian ally, does not have its own nuclear weapons. Lukashenko did not go into details about how a weapons transfer from Moscow, which is using Belarusian territory to mount what it calls its “special military operation” against Ukraine, might take place. Belta cited Lukashenko as talking about a potential future threat from neighbouring Poland, a NATO member, while saying he was confident that the Polish military, unlike Warsaw’s politicians, understood how Minsk could respond to what he called any escalation. READ MORE: Ukraine destroys rare Russian defence system – VIDEO [REVEAL]