Ukraine LIVE: ‘Making a mockery!’ Putin blasted for bizarre ‘Army games’ amid heavy losses

The International Army Games is running in Russia with an aim to build ties with allies and showcase military power. Soldiers compete in everything from baking to ship handling.

Military blog Rybar blasted the games as “inappropriate” and accused Putin of making a “mockery” of Ukrainian troops.

He said: “Indeed, why bother with combat control; logistics, reconnaissance, and target designation systems, if you can choose the winner in the competition for making the sweetest delicious bread for three hours?

“We say again: in the current situation, the ‘Army games’ with their demonstration performances are a mockery of the personnel of the armed forces who are now performing combat missions in Ukraine.”

The bizarre event comes as Russia’s losses mount up. As many as 70 or 80,000 Russian military personnel may have been killed or wounded so far, a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense said on August 8.

