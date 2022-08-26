Categories
Celebrities

‘Very scared’ Adele Roberts left with her ‘colon hanging out’ as stoma prolapses


“It is actually quite shocking to be fair… but I think it’s also important to share – I didn’t know this could happen. 

“I was freaking out and very scared but thanks to others sharing their stories online, I’ve realised it’s quite common and looks worse than it is.”

The radio presenter thanked everyone for sending her tips, and warned that if the same happens to you, seek medical advice. 

She then revealed she was forced to miss her former Radio 1 colleague Scott Mills’ leaving party “because my colon was hanging out”.



Source link

Verity Sulway

By Verity Sulway

Verity Sulway is a Features Writer at The Mirror with a focus on TV and showbiz, who has previously worked on the TV and showbiz news, social and audience desks. She hosts Facebook live-streams and appears in The Mirror's TikToks.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.