‘We all knew this was coming!’ Martin Lewis explodes over ‘catastrophic’ Ofgem increase

Britain’s leading money-saving expert Martin Lewis discussed how he had been warning since March, that energy bills would rise to over £1,000. Mr Lewis claimed this announcement was shocking but not surprising. Mr Lewis then went on to discuss the mental health impact the stress of rising energy bills was having on Britons around the country. And pushed for the Government to do something to help give those most vulnerable, peace of mind.

Mr Lewis told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We all knew this was coming, but we’ve had to work within the status quo, where there is no status quo.

“And I think we just need to be plain for a second if you forgive me here, I first talked about it being over £1,000 a year on my TV show in March.

“This is shocking but it is not a surprise, what is staggering is we have allowed this announcement to be made.

“I mean this is within £50 of what we were all predicting, and all we’ve heard is we have to wait for the actual figure.

JUST IN: Brexit Britain’s triumph over Putin as UK free of Russian gas MONTHS before EU nations