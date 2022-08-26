‘We all knew this was coming!’ Martin Lewis explodes over ‘catastrophic’ Ofgem increase

Britain’s leading money-saving expert Martin Lewis discussed how he had been warning since March, that energy bills would rise to over £1,000. Mr Lewis claimed this announcement was shocking but not surprising. Mr Lewis then went on to discuss the mental health impact the stress of rising energy bills was having on Britons around the country. And pushed for the Government to do something to help give those most vulnerable, peace of mind.
Mr Lewis told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We all knew this was coming, but we’ve had to work within the status quo, where there is no status quo.
“And I think we just need to be plain for a second if you forgive me here, I first talked about it being over £1,000 a year on my TV show in March.
“This is shocking but it is not a surprise, what is staggering is we have allowed this announcement to be made.
“I mean this is within £50 of what we were all predicting, and all we’ve heard is we have to wait for the actual figure.
Mr Lewsis added: “Why! The figure is based on a published algorithm, based on one variable of wholesale rates.
“That’s the predictions are so accurate, why have we got to this announcement stage?
“And still no help, firm help being announced, the mental health damage to people across the country of this alone, is catastrophic!
“This is not good Government, it’s not good politics either! I’m just shocked that they haven’t though, we need to have something in place to give people peace of mind.”
Charities have been warning of how bad the crisis is sent to impact pensioners in the UK.
Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s charity director said: “Substantial numbers are struggling financially already, but if the economic forecasts are accurate many more pensioners will be plunged into serious trouble come the autumn and winter, including some who until very recently believed their position to be totally secure.
“With the benefit of all they have seen and experienced through their long lives, older people know that this is an extraordinary situation, unlike anything before
