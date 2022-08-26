Which industries offer highest pension contributions? ‘Pension help’ searches double

The fourth best sector to work in for a good pension contribution is the human health and social work activities sector.

A total of 15.4 percent of employers in this sector contribute 20 percent or more to the pensions of their employees.

Water supply, including waste management, sewerage, and remediation activities, is the fifth-best sector to work in for good employer contributions to pensions.

Employers in this sector contributing 20 percent or more to pension pots amount to 10.6 percent, the fifth highest of all industries.

However, the study found employers in wholesale and retail trade (including motor vehicles and motorcycle repair) has the lowest percentage of employer contributions of 20 percent or more, at only 1.3 percent.

A spokesperson from Investing Reviews said: “With the cost of living crisis playing on the minds of many, working in a sector that offers good pension contributions can bring ease of mind when thinking about future finances.