Yellowstone Photos: Meet the Real-Life Partners That Are Saddled Up With Some of Your Favorite Stars

Their on-screen romances may light up the Montana skies, but off screen, the sun rises and sets on the stars’ real-life loves.

Whether it’s in the main house, the bunkhouse, the barn or the field of the Dutton ranch or after jumping on the back of a bucking bronc at the rodeo, Yellowstone fans have watched various characters on the popular American neo-Western drama fall in and out of love. Real-life romance has its twists and turns as well, and many couples are lucky enough to live out their happily ever afters, including some of your favorite cast members.



For instance, Kevin Costner, who plays the Dutton family’s patriarch, John, has been married to his wife former entertainment host, Christine Baumgartner since 2004.

Then there’s Cole Hauser, known as John’s rough-around-the-edges right-hand man, Rip… He and his wife, actress Cynthia Daniel, tied the knot back in 2006. In fact, Hauser posted a photo to show just how much he loves her — and she loves him — and shared, “After a long week of being on my feet working, my amazing wife woke me to rub my feet on our way to the Calgary Stampede. You’re the best, Cynthia.”

And what about the actress who plays Rip’s wife, John’s daughter, Beth? Kelly Reilly married her love, Kyle Baugher, in 2012, and marked the beginning of 2022 with a photo and a message for her handsome husband, “Another year of love… so grateful for you.”

Though his character, Sheriff Donnie Haskell, was killed off when a diner robbery went extra wrong, Hugh Dillon has been living his best life with wife, Midori Fujiwara since 1996. In fact, last year, that the couple not only celebrated getting their COVID vaccines by treating themselves to some ice cream, but 2021 also marked Dillon’s debut on Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s crime thriller, The Mayor of Kingstown.

And now we invite our readers to browse through the gallery below filled with 17 photos of past and present Yellowstone stars and their real-life partners.