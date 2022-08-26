“Yellowstone’s” Colby and Teeter Prove Love Doesn’t Always Come Easy

Yellowstone / YouTube

Fans of the hit series Yellowstone know that the romantic storylines of the show are a highlight–but there’s no doubt that some couples have been featured more heavily than others. While we’re all on board with Beth and Rip getting together, more and more fans are starting to want to learn more about the connection between Teeter and Colby.

When Teeter arrived at the ranch in the third season of the show, fans fell in love with her. From her pink hair to her commitment to getting the job done right, she’s a favorite. When she met Colby, it was clear that she was hit by Cupid’s arrow–but for a long time, it didn’t seem that Colby felt the same way.

Over time, Colby began to see something in Teeter, and eventually, viewers got to see the two of them heat things up on the screen. In season three, Teeter suffers a traumatic accident, and in one of her darkest moments, it was solidified that Colby finally saw her as more than a friend. Viewers can’t wait to see where Yellowstone writers take the pair next.