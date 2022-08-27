10 Most Disappointing Star-Studded Movies, According To Reddit

The recent Netflix movie The Gray Man gained a lot of excitement with a star-studded cast, including Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, but was met with a lukewarm response. It is just the latest movie that proves an ensemble of A-list actors does not always mean a great movie.







Fans on Reddit have highlighted some of the movies that pulled them in with an impressive lineup of talent only to leave them disappointed. While these movies might not have been terrible in the eyes of all audiences, these fans feel they squandered the star-studded cast.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

10 The Bonfire Of The Vanities (1990)

Adapting an acclaimed novel already puts a lot of pressure on a movie, but The Bonfire of the Vanities certainly seemed to have a lot going in its favor. Along with legendary director Brian De Palma at the helm, the movie starred Tom Hanks, Bruce Willis, and Morgan Freeman among others.

Sadly the movie didn’t live up to the source material and the wild production is more interesting than the movie itself. Redditor missanthropocenex pointed out the movie features one of the most expensive shots in movie history and the fact that it is irrelevant to the movie “just adds to the glorious disaster that the film already was.”





9 Gangster Squad (2013)

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are two actors who obviously enjoy working together as they have collaborated several times, including in the Oscar-winning La La Land. But despite the two stars playing alongside Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, and Anthony Mackie in Gangster Squad, the movie was far from their best project together.

The 1940s crime movie about an elite group of police officers was too cliché and dull for many fans. Redditor xela_sjalso found that “the ending is laughable.”

8 Downsizing (2017)

Sometimes an exciting premise can draw in a stellar cast, but there is no guarantee that the execution of those ideas will work. Downsizing stars Matt Damon as a man who shrinks himself down to make his life more manageable. Damon was joined in the quirky movie by Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudekis, and Oscar Christoph Waltz.

But the movie failed to come together into a story that suitably serves the great cast and promising premise. One Redditor “bad parts of 3 good movies stitched together.”

7 New Year’s Eve (2011)

Ever since Love, Actually, there have been various rom-coms that have followed a similar premise of multiple storylines intersecting with a shared theme. New Year’s Eve brought together a huge cast, including Robert De Niro, Halle Berry, and Hilary Swank for various stories set on the last day of the year.

Though some are charmed by these movies, others see them as relying too heavily on big names rather than a good script. Redditor xela_sj found that it was just as bad as its predecessor Valentine’s Day, suggesting it’s “pretty much the same film, just different meaningless days of the year.”





6 Tiptoes (2003)

Though looking at Gary Oldman’s best movies proves he is an incredible actor, Tiptoes was a definite misstep for the Oscar-winner. Oldman’s own casting as a little person is in bad taste and the rest of the cast featuring Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale, and Peter Dinklage fail to make it any better.

The movie’s premise makes it even stranger with Oldman and McConaughey playing brothers vying for the same girl. Redditor UnbuiltIkeaBookcase expressed that Tiptoes “still doesn’t feel like a real movie.”

5 Aloha (2015)

Cameron Crowe has made some of the greatest rom-coms of all time, from Say Anything… to Jerry Maguire. Aloha seemed like another winner for the filmmaker With a love story between Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone and a supporting cast that includes Rachel McAdams, John Krasinski, and Bill Murray.

The movie was met with overwhelmingly negative reviews and plenty of controversy with the casting of Stone as a half-Japanese woman. Though the movie failed to impress fans, Redditor BroomHill1882 lamented that it “single-handedly killed Cameron Crowe’s career.”

4 The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Indie filmmaker Jim Jarmusch assembled a massive cast for his take on the zombie genre in The Dead Don’t Die. Bill Murray and Adam Driver star as small-town cops investigating a zombie outbreak with Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Austin Butler, and more playing the various victims.

Given Jarmusch’s career, fans should have expected an atypical zombie movie but the casual and oddball nature of the movie didn’t work for everyone. Redditor Captain_Goodvibes

admitted it “felt like I was waiting for that movie to start for the whole 2 hours I was watching it.”

3 The Monuments Men (2014)

Though George Clooney is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, some find him to be a somewhat boring director, including his war movie The Monuments Men. Clooney stars alongside Matt Damon, John Goodman, and Bill Murray as a group of soldiers tasked with protecting priceless works of art in World War II.

A cast of incredibly likable stars in a fun premise for an adventure movie seemed like a no-brainer but many fans were let down. Redditor JB_JB_JB63 admitted they “had such high hopes for that.”





2 Cats (2019)

Big screen adaptations of hit Broadway musicals usually attract all-star casts of actors eager to show off their singing skills. However, Cats ended up notorious for all the wrong reasons with a cast of legends like Judi Dench and Ian McKellen as well as new stars like Taylor Swift and Idris Elba playing CGI cats.

Though some think the movie is destined for cult status eventually, it became a Hollywood joke upon its release. Redditor wildadragon pointed out that the movie “just flopped horribly” adding to the movie’s infamy.

1 Movie 43 (2013)

It is quite amazing that a movie with one of the biggest casts of all time has a reputation as one of the worst movies of all time. Movie 43 is a collection of small comedic skits stitched together and featuring the likes of Chris Pratt, Emma Stone, Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet, and many more.

But fans felt the skits were not funny and had no common thread which made the whole movie feel pointless. Redditor Greful admitted they see the movie as “a giant scheme to fulfill some sort of contractual obligation or tax avoidance.”

NEXT: 10 Unlikely Movies With A Shockingly Star-Studded Cast, According To Reddit