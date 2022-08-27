Categories
Technology

6 things I wish I’d known before buying Apple Watch Series 7


I’ve had the Apple Watch since the very first version, so naturally I’m currently wearing the Apple Watch Series 7. And while I love it dearly – I think it’s the best smartwatch for Apple users – it still has some flaws, some of which are quite important. It also has some great features that not everybody knows about.

I think both the good and the bad will be carried across to the Apple Watch Series 8, which we’re expecting to launch two weeks from now. So here are six things I think you should know about the Apple Watch Series 7 and most likely the Series 8 too.

1. Charging it is a pain



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.