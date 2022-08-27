A Chipotle in Michigan becomes the first to unionize

The workers at the Lansing Chipotle voted to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. In a release Thursday, the union said that workers are organizing “to improve their work schedules, increase wages, and gain the respect from management that they’ve rightfully earned.”

“Chipotle pulled in revenue of $7.5 billion last year, and just as we’re seeing workers of all ages and backgrounds across the country take on these corporate giants, it’s so inspiring to see Chipotle workers stand up and demand more from a company that can clearly afford it,” said Scott Quenneville, president of Teamsters Local 243.

In a statement, Chipotle said it offers its employees industry-leading benefits, such as competitive wages, debt-free degrees, health benefits and bonuses that last year totaled $37 million for its nearly 100,000 employees.