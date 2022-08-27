Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta not surprised by Gabriel turnaround after whirlwind role in win

There was some relief no doubt from Arteta at the final whistle that his side were able to come back to fight for three points. Gabriel stole the headlines with his rollercoaster match, but Arteta was not surprised in the slightest in the defenders’ mentality to try and atone for his earlier mistake.

“It was everyone’s reaction after the equaliser that made us believe [in a possible victory],” Arteta said. “It’s no coincidence that Gabby scores. His mentality is changing every day.”

It’s now four wins from a possible four for Arsenal as they maintain their spot at the top of the table. They now have a few days to rest before hosting Aston Villa at the Emirates with a trip to Manchester United coming next weekend.