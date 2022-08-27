Art Handler’s Appliance Center adds Europe’s Leading Home Appliance Brand, Beko, to Product Line

Beko Home Appliances, the best-sellers in Europe, are now available at Art Handler’s Appliance Center in Pleasantville and Avalon, NJ.

PLEASANTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — In its never-ending quest to offer consumers the widest selection of appliances, Art Handler’s Appliance Center added the No. 1 best-selling home appliance brand in the European market, Beko Home Appliances, to its massive product line.

Beko was founded in 1955 and has since grown into one of the world’s largest home appliance manufacturers. With 23 manufacturing facilities globally, Beko’s products are found in 400 million homes in over 145 countries.

“The labor and supply chain issues that started during the pandemic lockdowns two years ago still persist in the appliance industry, keeping shoppers from finding the appliances they want and getting them delivered in a timely manner,” says Saks. “By adding Beko Home Appliances to our product lines in our Pleasantville and Avalon stores, we’ve given customers dozens of new product options from cooking, refrigeration, and laundry, to dishwashers.”

Last year, Beko U.S., Inc. received the prestigious 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for its innovative home appliances that prioritize efficiency, wellness, and sustainability. It was the third consecutive year that the global appliance manufacturer has been awarded the Sustained Excellence honor and the fifth year in a row it has received the top ENERGY STAR® award, making it the industry’s only brand to be acknowledged every year since it entered the U.S. market.

The company recently launched the Beko Healthy Kitchen, an industry-first resource of products, people, and partnerships that explores the kitchen as the intersection of personal and planetary health in the American home. Since entering the U.S. market in 2016, Beko has been working with thought leaders to shape the concept of a healthy kitchen. Rather than one rigid definition, the result has become an evolving understanding of what a healthy kitchen can and should be – encompassing everything from floorplan and interior design, appliance mix, surfaces, and lighting to nutrition, recipe-prep, technology, and sustainability practices.

Simultaneously, Beko’s global R&D team has been developing a suite of next-generation refrigerators, dishwashers, cooking and laundry appliances, including new-for-U.S. products and variations of Beko’s best-selling appliances in Europe, befitting the world’s healthiest, more sustainable kitchens and homes.

• Next-generation Beko cooking appliances including a revolutionary Beko Double-Wall Oven boasting 11.4 cubic feet of capacity – the most of any oven in the U.S. – and 3D cooking capability for maximum heat distribution at minimum cook times.



• A new family of Beko dishwashers equipped with CornerIntense®, a Beko-patented technology that replaces the traditional circular spray arm with a rectangular design to deploy water and detergent to every spot in the wash drum tub, including the corners.



• Beko refrigerators with HarvestFresh+® that recreates the natural, 24-hour sun cycle to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 30 days while preserving essential vitamins and minerals.



• Wi-Fi-enabled washing machines and dryers with state-of-the-art functionality and sustainability features including RecycledTubs made from 60 recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

Beko Home Appliances are now found alongside the latest models from major brands like Sub-Zero, Wolf, Viking, Jenn-Air, and more, inside the massive showroom at Art Handler’s Appliance Center at 10 East Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, NJ, where customers save 50-percent off NJ Sales Tax every day.

Earlier this year, the leading southern New Jersey retailer opened a convenient second location with Art Handler’s Appliance Boutique at 2778 Dune Dr., Suite A, in Avalon, NJ.

Customers can also take advantage of deep discounts and generous rebates across many of the most popular brands in their virtual showroom at www.handlersappliance.com.

Art Handler’s Appliance Center has been offering customers throughout the tri-state area unmatched savings for more than 70 years. Art Handler’s sales associates have a long history in the community and take the time to help customers find the perfect product at the perfect price. The company’s commitment to satisfaction doesn’t end with the sale, either – Art Handler’s is the only dealer in the Atlantic County area authorized to service the brands they carry. So, customers can rest assured knowing that help is available, if needed, after appliances are installed.



Visit Art Handler’s Appliance Center online at www.handlersappliance.com or call 609-641-1044.

