Categories
Celebrities

Ashvin Luximon dead: EastEnders actor who played Asif Malik dies at 38 after aneurysm



Ashvin Luximon dead: EastEnders actor who played Asif Malik dies at 38 after aneurysm

ASHVIN LUXIMON has died aged 38, it has been confirmed.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.