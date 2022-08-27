Categories Celebrities Ashvin Luximon dead: EastEnders actor who played Asif Malik dies at 38 after aneurysm Post author By Sabina Rouse Post date August 27, 2022 No Comments on Ashvin Luximon dead: EastEnders actor who played Asif Malik dies at 38 after aneurysm ASHVIN LUXIMON has died aged 38, it has been confirmed. Source link Related Tags actor, aneurysm, Ashvin, Asif, dead, dies, EastEnders, Luximon, Malik, played ← Prince Harry slammed as he takes £7.6m private jet to one-day polo match → 10 Most Disappointing Star-Studded Movies, According To Reddit Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.