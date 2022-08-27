Belgian GP fans stunned as flying man whizzes over the track just before F1 qualifying

Formula One fans were left stunned as a man was seen flying through the air just hours before qualifying. The stuntman was seen standing on a flying device as he hurtled next to famous corners such as Eau Rouge and down the Kemmel Straight.
Following below was an old F1 car as the two appeared to be having a race down the long straight. The display was conducted by French inventor Franky Zapata who started his run at the La Source corner but social media videos caught him around most of the circuit.
Speaking on social media ahead of his flight, Zapata said: “I’ve done a lot of challenges from zero to 400 metres or with a u-turn. This is an area in which I feel comfortable with the flyboarder.
“It accelerates very fast and turns very well. On the other hand, over long distances, such as here, with a very huge top speed, I don’t go beyond 200m/h. So it can be complicated. It’s always a pleasure to fly here. I love flying on F1 circuits.The view is amazing.
the Frenchman has also made the first-ever successful Channel crossing with a jew powered flyboard back in 2018. He took off near Valais and landed in Dover just 22 minutes later, reaching speeds of up to 106mph.
He had to refuel the device halfway through the crossing by switching backpacks. However, his first attempt at crossing the Channel failed after he fell into the sea.
