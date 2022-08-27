Britons should use ‘dirty nappy’ to avoid being robbed on holiday – ‘Genius’

Although these are “creative ways of protecting your belongings”, Jonathan recommended always using the safe most hotel rooms have as this is a “more straightforward safety precaution”.

If holidaymakers are looking for extra protection in the hotel room, the experts advise buying a jammer which is a portable device that slips under the door for another layer of protection.

“Alternatively, placing the ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on the outside of your door gives the impression that you’re always in your room,” he added.

The experts also urged travellers to plan ahead and do their research before as travelling with expensive items can be daunting. “It is super important,” he added.

