Call of Duty: Vanguard Double XP Weekend is Live

This past week, Call of Duty: Vanguard officially launched its fifth and final season. Season 5, titled Last Stand, delivered the new Beheaded Multiplayer map, added a competitive Seasonal Leaderboard for clans, introduced the Operators Raul Menendez and Khaled Al-Asad, expanded Zombies, and much, much more. Now developer Sledgehammer Games wants to help Call of Duty: Vanguard players start the season strong. This weekend, all Call of Duty: Vanguard players will earn double XP.

The double XP weekend for Call of Duty: Vanguard, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone, has been long-planned. The official Call of Duty developer Trello has had the double XP event marked down for August 26 through August 28 for some time. Now it’s up to Call of Duty players to capitalize on the event, which is currently live. Don’t wait, because double XP will end after Sunday and Call of Duty: Vanguard players will be back to the normal grind in no time.

To be clear, this is a double XP weekend purely for personal account progression, as in players will be able to level up, prestige, and unlock weapons with the extra XP. Call of Duty: Vanguard players won’t be earning extra XP for their weapons, though playing Operation: Last Call currently offers double weapon XP. Further, players won’t be earning double Battle Pass XP. Earning those rewards will have to be done the old-fashioned way.





Call of Duty: Vanguard players are likely very familiar with the pattern of double XP events by now. These events aren’t necessarily done just to give players an extra reward. They’re used to boost the number of returning players so they’ll see new content like the Season 5 update.

One other important detail that needs to be called attention to is that this is Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s final season. That means that content earned now likely won’t be carried over to the new Call of Duty. While it remains in parity with Call of Duty: Warzone, the next “era” of Call of Duty will start with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 later this year, leaving Vanguard behind.





For Call of Duty multiplayer fans, all of the details are likely cursory. It’s another weekend and another opportunity to play Call of Duty: Vanguard. The double XP just makes it all the more enjoyable.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

