CoinDCX Launches Solution To Address Web3 S Problem Of Interoperability

CoinDCX has launched a solution to the pertaining Web3 problem of interoperability. The platform has been named “OKTO”.

The newly launched solution from CoinDCX will allow users access to thousands of tokens from multiple DEXs across chains and discover high yield generating opportunities on their mobile.

“Our wallet mimics intelligence with a key-less self-custody wallet with a native interface that helps investors smartly explore consolidated investment opportunities across blockchains,” said CoinDCX in its blog.

Okto will allow users to track all their investments, across all different previously incompatible chains seamlessly and easily.

This portal also uses MPC technology to secure data from hackers, by removing any single point of failure. Okto also comes with keyless access.