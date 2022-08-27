Dream of becoming the next Lewis Hamilton? This PlayStation, Xbox gadget is for you

F1 has returned from its summer break with the 2022 season set to continue in Belgium this weekend. And if you’ve ever found yourself day dreaming watching the F1 wishing you could line-up on the grid next to the likes of Sir Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen there’s one gadget you may want to add to your game room. Thrustmaster have long been one of the go-to choices if you’re looking for a racing wheel, with the gaming accessory specialist boasting decades worth of experience.

Thrustmaser has plenty of options for different budgets, but if you really want as authentic an F1 experience as possible in your own home there’s one eye-catching option.

The Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 wheel add-on is a stunning piece of kit that looks just like the wheels you see during onboard shots in a Grand Prix.

Complete with a variety of buttons, paddles on the rear and a display which offers a wealth of information like the gear you’re in, speed and more this impressive bit of kit is likely as close as you’ll get to being behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Besides helping it feel more authentic when you play games such as EA and Codemasters’ recent F1 22 it will also help improve your driving skills.

With people managing to graduate from playing games in their living room to actually becoming professional racers, this kit could be the beginning of your journey to becoming a racing driver.