Drivers urged to use a little-known speed bump technique to save on petrol and diesel

Every driver knows that speed bumps can be a menace, especially when fuel prices remain high. The constant slowing down and acceleration negatively affect fuel consumption and can lead to motorists spending much more money on petrol and diesel.

However, there is a trick that allows drivers to improve their car’s fuel economy while driving on roads filled with the speed-limiting obstacles.

According to experts at Euro Car Parts, many motorists are unaware that constantly driving at one speed through speed bump-filled roads can massively improve fuel economy.

They said: “Acceleration and deceleration whilst driving can mean extra fuel is used, and this includes driving over speed bumps, so learning how to properly tackle them could save motorists a lot of money.

“Drivers can avoid unnecessary fuel consumption by driving at a constant speed and avoiding accelerating or braking too often in between speed bumps, which is when most fuel is used.”

