‘Expected to not let people down’ Jeremy Clarkson blasts Meghan after ‘fire’ incident

Jeremy Clarkson has taken aim at Meghan Markle following the first episode of her podcast, Archetypes. The Top Gear star, 62, questioned whether the Duchess of Sussex “understood how the world works” after she recalled her “shock” at learning son Archie’s nursery had caught fire while she was on a tour with Prince Harry in South Africa in 2019.

The Grand Tour presenter took issue with Meghan wanting a break from her royal duties following the incident.

Jeremy wrote: “She says that the child was not in the room where the very small fire happened but that she should have been allowed some time off because we should worry less about how we look than how we feel.”

The star went on to recall a personal tragedy which he compared to Meghan’s anecdote.

The car expert penned: “A few years ago I was in Moscow when I received news in the middle of the night that my mum had died.”

