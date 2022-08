However, Gyles is rarely away from our screens, and earlier this month he appeared on This Morning alongside hosts Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes.

During one segment about driving, he and Vernon jokingly walked off the set.

As Rochelle shared research on women being found to be safer drivers than men, Gyles asked Vernon: “Shall we go?”

Getting up, Vernon said to Rochelle: “Call Marvin, meet us in the pub. Over to you,” referring to her husband, JLS star Marvin Humes.