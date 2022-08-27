How George, Charlotte and Louis are ‘dealt with’ if they break Kate Middleton’s rules

Kate Middleton, 40, has many different tricks as a parent according to experts. However, the Duchess of Cambridge has just one rule that Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are not allowed to do at all. The Royal Family must abide by a series of strict rules and codes of conduct at all times, whether that is adhering to specific protocols, attending events or arriving in a particular order.
While they are certainly not as strict, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also have a selection of rules for George, Charlotte and Louis to follow at home.
The family of five will soon be relocating to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate to be nearer the Queen.
They already have access to Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace, Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Tam-Na-Ghar cottage in Balmoral.
But no matter where the family are living, they have a series of strict rules which must be followed.
One of these rules has been implemented by Kate and William for their three young children when they are becoming too animated or boisterous.
To keep the family home as quiet and as relaxed as possible, the couple have introduced a “no shouting” rule.
A source revealed how William and Kate deal with their children in a calm and gentle way and never shout at them.
A royal source told the Sun: “Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal.”
Parenting expert, Stephanie Wallis, the founder of Safe and Sound Event Childcare previously spoke to Express.co.uk about how the royal children handled the Jubilee.
She said: “The Cambridge children have been deliberately brought centre stage for this landmark point in the history of the United Kingdom. This will have taken many weeks of careful ‘rehearsals’.
“The fabulous jubilee weekend will have been a completely exhausting event even with all which will have been put in place to assist them.
“Almost stationary for several hours is not what a four-year-old does.
“They are always ‘busy’, so it’s not surprising that Louis was ‘vigorously’ waving at times.
“Like many unusual activities, sitting in a carriage will start off as great fun but after a little while the novelty will start to wear off, but Louis did amazingly well!
“Not only is there the practical side of what they have participated such as standing on the balcony and waving from the carriage, but there is also the emotional side of the whole event.
“The children absorb the emotions of all which is being the scenes with their family. Such an intensely emotional time.
“They are after all just little children and on Monday they were back in school having had the most amazing experience, but defiantly shattered.”
