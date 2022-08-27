James Bond: Did you spot Pierce Brosnan’s Die Another Day Easter Egg in No Time To Die?

Die Another Day and No Time To Die have a surprising few things in common. Both are titles that basically mean the same thing and both are James Bond finales for Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Now if you look closely during the Jamaica scenes of No Time To Die, there’s a cheeky Die Another Day Easter Egg, just as there are for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and You Only Live Twice later on in the movie.

Early on in No Time To Die, Craig’s Bond is enjoying retirement as he arrives back at his beach house, having been fishing on his yacht.

Upon arriving he notices a cigar stub, which seems to have been left by Jeffrey Wright’s CIA agent Felix Leiter.

The first thing to mention is that the cigar says 1952, which is the year that Ian Fleming began writing his first Bond novel Casino Royale at his Goldeneye home in Jamaica.