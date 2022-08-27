Kate and Prince William ‘definitely afraid’ to meet Prince Harry before his memoir





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to the UK in less than a fortnight to attend a few events linked to charities they support. This is believed to be a strictly working trip and reports have claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “no plans” to see Kate and Prince William during their brief stay in England.

Royal Holloway Professor Pauline MacLaran said it would “make sense” for the Cambridges not to meet up privately with the Sussexes over the next few months. Professor MacLaran, who also co-authored the book Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture, told Express.co.uk: “It is generally believed that Harry and Meghan are unlikely to meet with William and Kate or that there is unlikely to be any type of rapprochement until the latter see what is in Harry’s book. “This makes sense because they will definitely be afraid that the contents of any meeting will immediately be made public or twisted in some way. “I imagine that if they see that Harry is discrete in his memoirs, trust can begin to develop again.

“This is likely to be the same for Charles except as a father, he is likely to have more desire to see his son so perhaps Harry and Meghan will meet with him.” Indeed, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, held a meeting behind closed doors with Meghan, Harry and their two children, as revealed by a source close in late June. During this encounter, the Prince of Wales had the chance to meet in person for the first time Meghan and Harry’s daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana. During the same weekend, the Sussexes are also believed to have met the Queen privately. Unlike Professor MacLaran, some commentators and royal fans appeared let down by the possible lack of contact between the brothers and sisters-in-law. READ MORE: Prince Harry has ‘proved people wrong’ says expert

Earlier this month, royal expert Camilla Tominey said upon appearing on ITV’s This Morning: “We have reported in the Telegraph this morning there are no plans to see William and Kate. “I suppose that seems odd as they came over for the Platinum Jubilee and there was apparently no interaction between both couples.” During the Jubilee celebrations, Meghan and Harry only attended the Trooping the Colour parade, which they watched from the Major General’s office alongside most other royals, and the service of thanksgiving held at St Paul’s Cathedral. At the latter, they sat metres apart from Kate and William, in accordance with the new pecking order established after the Sussexes stepped down as working members of the Firm at the end of March 2020. DON’T MISS

Ms Tominey added the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend in June was “very busy”, but added she thinks nevertheless it was nevertheless “a bit depressing”. Prince Harry announced he was penning an “intimate” memoir with a statement shared on the website of the Sussexes’ organisation, Archewell. The book, the announcement said, will cover the whole life of Harry under the spotlight, from childhood to fatherhood. Speaking about his book, the Duke said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.” The book announcement reportedly sparked a “tsunami of fear” among the royals over what the Duke may include in his book, given he and Meghan had released a number of claims and revelations damaging to the Royal Family since they bowed out of the Firm as its working members.

The Archewell statement said the book’s publication could be expected for late 2022, a period during which Harry would compete with a number of royal authors publishing their latest works and Michelle Obama’s second book, The Light We Carry. However, a publishing source claimed earlier this week the publication of the memoir may be pushed back to next year. They told Page Six: “I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not. “So this [push back is] no surprise if he needs more time to work on the book.”