KSI batters Luis Pineda for second win in one night as pro boxer throws tantrum in ring

KSI dropped 2-6 professional boxer, Luis Pineda, seven times en route to a third-round stoppage in an embarrassing display from the Mexican. Pineda repeatedly complained about shots to the back of the head and body as he threw a full-blown tantrum in the ring.

KSI — whose real name is JJ Olatunji — stuck it on his man from the off, as he landed a looping right hand that dropped the journeyman to the canvas in the first twenty seconds of the fight. Olatunji would go on to score two further knockdowns before the end of the round as the commentators ripped into his short-notice replacement.

In a tirade of insults, fellow YouTuber, True Geordie said: “I think we found the only soft Mexican in the world here,” as Pineda held the back of his head and complained to the referee.

“Unfortunately this is what happens when you get an opponent that doesn’t belong at this level. Whoever organised this, you need firing,” he continued.