Madonna debuts bright pink hair in dramatic transformation for twins’ birthdays

Madonna unveiled her dramatic new look in a set of photos with her adopted twins Stella and Estere as they reached double digits for the first time in their lives.

Astonishingly, age-defying Madonna looked more like their big sister than a mum, despite an age gap of almost five and a half decades.

The star paired a black lace bustier with a transparent mesh top, combined with jeans and a selection of chunky jewellery, including multiple crosses.

She simply captioned her latest photos: “Birthday fun”, while her 18.5 million followers looked on in amazement at her youthful looks.

Meanwhile the Material Girl celebrated her own birthday on August 16 with a wild trip to Sicily, during which she French kissed two female friends and danced the night away, before slowing the pace to enjoy drinks with son Rocco, 22.