Man Utd 1-0 Southampton: Five things we learned as Bruno Fernandes goal secures win

Manchester United secured a second Premier League win in succession a 1-0 win over Southampton at St Mary’s. Bruno Fernandes was the hero for the away side, scoring in the second half with a powerful strike. Express Sport will now take a look at five things we learned from the showdown as Erik ten Hag got another win under his belt.

Bruno Fernandes dazzles with the armband

Fernandes has gone off the boil over the last 12 months, having previously dazzled when he first moved to the club.

But he’s looked a man rejuvenated over the past two games, having been given the captaincy for matches against Liverpool and Southampton.

Fernandes scored in the second half with a thunderbolt strike that sailed into the bottom corner, before then celebrating with Cristiano Ronaldo.

If he can continue playing at this level, receiving the armband on a permanent basis can’t be ruled out.

Fernandes is a leader at United and, let’s face it, Ten Hag has been short on them since his appointment.

