Mark Zuckerberg ‘under-qualified’ to lead metaverse: Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend

Mark Zuckerberg may not be fully qualified to lead the metaverse, according to Grimes. The Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer expressed her disgust at the internet tycoon’s aspirations to transform the organisation once known as Facebook into a forerunner in the metaverse. Grimes considers himself to be “wildly under-qualified” to be the captain of the ship.

Grimes – who formerly dated Elon Musk – criticised the Facebook founder’s metaverse avatar. She took to Twitter and wrote, “If Zuck ‘oversees the metaverse’ it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. Also this is bad art,”

Grimes also posted a picture of Zuckerberg’s avatar from the metaverse.and wrote, “The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under-qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better.”

Zuckerberg had posted the image Grimes was referring to on Facebook last week, but the response it received was not at all what he had anticipated. A few days later, he shared another avatar.

View Full Image Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse avatar was highly criticised. (Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg)

As the struggling social media site deals with a string of crises over its business practices and internal standards, Zuckerberg – in October 2021 – commanded a companywide shift toward the metaverse, even going so far as to redesign Facebook’s corporate name to Meta.

As per Page Six, Zuckerberg wrote, “I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic, it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more, even on headsets, and Horizon is improving very quickly.”

Facebook’s corporate parent has reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social network service allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.

Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, weren’t disclosed in court documents filed late Friday. The filing in San Francisco federal court requested a 60-day stay of the action while lawyers finalised the settlement. That timeline suggested further details could be disclosed by late October.

(With agency inputs)