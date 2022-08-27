Mark Zuckerberg may not be fully qualified to lead the metaverse, according to Grimes. The Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer expressed her disgust at the internet tycoon’s aspirations to transform the organisation once known as Facebook into a forerunner in the metaverse. Grimes considers himself to be “wildly under-qualified” to be the captain of the ship.
Mark Zuckerberg ‘under-qualified’ to lead metaverse: Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend
