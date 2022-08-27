Mountbatten’s killers caught ‘two hours’ before deadly detonation in ‘lucky coincidence’

Mountbatten was pulled from the water alive but died from his injuries before being brought to shore. 14-year-old Nicholas and 15-year-old Paul were killed by the blast and the others sustained severe injuries. Doreen, 83, died from her injuries the following day.

The plot to assassinate Mountbatten was reaching its final stages 24 hours earlier in Bundoran, a seaside town nine miles northeast of Mullaghmore. Thomas McMahon, the bomb maker, and his accomplice Francis McGirl, who had family links to the IRA, transported the bomb to its final destination.

That evening, McMahon slipped onto the boat and planted the radio-controlled detonator. The following morning, having played their part in the assassination, the pair began their journey south.

But they were about to hit a bump in the road, as 80 miles south of Classiebawn Castle, the Irish Gardaí in Granard, County Longford, were carrying out a routine roadside check of passing cars.