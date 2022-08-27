Naga Munchetty blasted by BBC fans for ‘interrupting’ SNP’s Ian Blackford in heated row

“This is the emergency, I’m already talking to people that are not going to be putting their heating on, people that can’t afford to put food on the table, children that are going to be going to school with empty stomachs.”

Blackford continued: “As a society, we’ve got a responsibility to protect people and the fact is that we’re not at the peak of this, Naga.

“The energy price caps could increase to £6000 by next spring, this is a catastrophe, and these are costs that people simply can’t afford.”

As Blackford highlighted the effect the crisis would have on businesses, he added: “Let’s make a contrast with a country like France, they’ve where they’ve restrained the growth in energy prices to four percent.