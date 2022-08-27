Categories Celebrities ‘Nightmare!’ Jim Davidson fumes over ‘idiot drivers’ near Stockbridge home Post author By Melanie Kaidan Post date August 27, 2022 No Comments on ‘Nightmare!’ Jim Davidson fumes over ‘idiot drivers’ near Stockbridge home JIM DAVIDSON has lashed out at the “idiot drivers” blocking the pavement near his home in Stockbridge. Source link Related Tags Davidson, drivers, fumes, home, idiot', Jim, nightmare, Stockbridge ← Pregnant Charlotte Crosby devastated as mum Letitia is diagnosed with breast cancer → Spirit Halloween: The Movie, And 9 Other Movies Based On Weird Concepts Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.