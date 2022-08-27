Partner Track Gets Optimistic Season 2 Update From Netflix Exec

Partner Track season 2 could be very likely, according to recent comments from a Netflix executive. Based on the 2013 novel by Helen Wan, Partner Track follows Ingrid Yun, played by Teen Wolf alum Arden Cho, a rising legal star who is all about doing whatever it takes to become partner at her prestigious Manhattan law firm. With that premise, the legal drama explores what people of color and women face as they attempt to reach for that big and often elusive promotion.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Created by Georgia Lee, and consisting of ten episodes, Partner Track season 1 made its Netflix debut on August 26. Along with Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer and the Disney+ MCU entry She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which was released around the same time, the two series represent a small return to the courtroom dramdies that had, for a period in the 1990s, been quite popular after the succes of Ally McBeal. The trend could continue, as Partner Track has already performed well enough to prompt discussions of a second installment.

Related: Teen Wolf: Why Arden Cho Left The Series

Jinny Howe, the Head of Drama Development at Netflix, spoke highly of Partner Track in an interview with Deadline. In the quote, which can be read below, Howe revealed that there were already conversations about how to move forward with a second installment and indicated that she was very pleased with how the first batch of episodes went.





We are really excited. We have early thoughts about what Season 2 might be; I know that our creator Georgia Lee has a very strong perspective on what Season 2 would be. So yes, we are an early conversations considering how excited we are are about how Season 1 turned out.

Partner Track left its characters in some surprising places in the finale, as Ingrid experiences both the highs of victory and the stinging wounds of betrayal. The story is left open for continuation and further exploration. But, as subscribers well know, Netflix hasn’t been shy about canceling dramas after only one season and often for reasons that aren’t immediately clear. This was the case, recently, with the Resident Evil series that was axed after only season. Oftentimes, these decisions have a sort of unintended consequences for other Netflix titles as viewers are reluctant to invest in a story and world that could abruptly end without closure.





Thankfully, for fans of Partner Track, and those curious to check it out, the update from a high-ranking Netflix executive does give a strong impression that the adaptation will at least move on to another chapter. And more than just helping to revive the legal drama genre, as Cho has expressed when discussing the importance of diversity, the series has set itself apart by endeavoring to tell the story of a character that doesn’t usually get to occupy the center of the frame.

Source: Deadline