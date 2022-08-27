Pension alert: Britons can boost their retirement pot by upto £4,000 ahead of recession





The Bank of England estimates that a recession will likely start towards the end of year as inflation soars to a 40-year high and energy bills are expected to exceed £3,600 by October Pensioners are one of the most vulnerable groups with many concerned they have not saved enough to weather the upcoming economic downturn. However, experts are highlighting that those close to retirement age can take some simple steps to boosting their pension pots ahead of the recession.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Vanguard's senior financial planner Zoe Dagless outlined ways in which people can boost their pensions during a recession. Ms Dagless explained: "Investment costs can eat into your retirement savings. Every pound paid in fees and charges is a pound less for you to spend in retirement so make sure you're not paying too much for your pension. "If you have various pensions with differing fees, consolidating them into one low-cost provider will allow you complete visibility of your spending and financial planning. "This will mean you're only paying one set of fees and charges, making your hard-earned pension savings work harder for you, so that they can last longer."

Sharing research carried out by Vanguard, the financial planner noted that pensioners could save close to £4,000. "To illustrate these potential savings, Vanguard ran a few numbers to see how long it might take to gain an extra year's retirement income by simply shifting various pension pots totalling £250,000 to a low-cost provider," she said." "For simplicity's sake, the money was assumed to be invested in the same low-cost multi-asset fund, with the same transaction costs and earning the same four percent annual net return. "It was also assumed that the retiree withdrew four percent of the total each year as income.

"What we found is that compared with the UK's highest-cost pension provider, the saving with Vanguard after 10 years would be £3,975. The pensions expert outlined how older Britons can use money saved in ISAs to better prepare for retirement. She added: "Incorporating your ISA savings into your pension planning can potentially boost your options later in life and enable you to enjoy a higher level retirement income. "Remember that the ISA savings you have already built up could also be a valuable source of tax-free income in retirement.

“After all, whatever you take out from an ISA doesn’t count as income as far as HMRC is concerned. “So every £1,000 withdrawn from an ISA each year, say, would effectively raise your personal tax allowance by the same amount.” On top of this, Ms Dagless cited how postponing leaving the workforce could enhance someone’s pension income substantially.

“A few extra years of employment can greatly enhance your retirement security – just how much becomes obvious if you play around with an online pension income calculator,” she said. “So if you haven’t retired yet and were thinking of doing so soon but can put it off a while longer, just until the economic climate improves, then it’s certainly worth considering a delay.” It should be noted that pensioners in the UK are eligible for a £300 payment from the Government to help with rising bills. On top of this, older people in receipt of means-tested benefits such as Pension Credit should get the £650 cost of living payment.