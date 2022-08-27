Prarthna Singh’s photographs show Muslim women in a moment of strength

On a freezing December evening in Delhi, I followed my friends towards the Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood with little idea of what I was getting into. A sit-down protest in the area had been going on for 10 days. We were descending the steps of Jasola bridge, exchanging remarks about the murky Yamuna canal, when I caught sight below of a large blue tent flapping in the wind.

As we got closer, I saw hundreds of women under the tarpaulins: young mothers holding babies wrapped in dupattas (shawls), sitting cross-legged on the ground; frail grandmothers under piles of colourful duvets. Other women were handing out cups of hot chai and making space for newcomers. The men, presumably husbands and sons, stood on the periphery, creating a barricade with their bodies. As I sat down, huddled between women I had never met before, I felt engulfed by a warmth even the winter chill couldn’t penetrate.

The protest in south Delhi began on December 15 2019 after parliament passed two bills, introduced by prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party, that critics argued would have a disproportionately negative impact on India’s Muslim population.

‘Read and Resist’, a painting by artist Sameer Kulavoor depicting the Shaheen Bagh protest site and children at the crèche drawing

The Citizenship Amendment Act offers Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, but Islam is excluded from its list of recognised religions. At the same time, the government put forward plans for a national register of citizens to weed out illegal immigrants. Many Indian Muslims fear such a register would effectively strip them of their citizenship if they lacked the necessary paperwork.

Both bills, especially when working in tandem, were seen by critics as a part of the state’s larger mission to create an ethnically Hindu India, and were rejected by Muslim communities and their allies. Protests cropped up across the country, from Mumbai to Lucknow, with some, such as at Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi, turning violent. Two and a half years on, neither law has yet been implemented, but an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty persists.

A series of Polaroid portraits Prarthna Singh made on site and shared with the women © Prarthna Singh

A portrait of one of the protestor, layered on an image of a shawl of a fellow protestor © Prarthna Singh



What made Shaheen Bagh unique was that it was organised by working-class Muslim women, one of the most disenfranchised demographics in India. In the face of persecution and violence, they sat peacefully for 100 days, protesting by way of theatre, poetry and prayer. At its height, in the first week of February, there were 100,000 protestors at the site. I witnessed an extraordinary atmosphere, one defined by the tenderness and generosity of a movement led by women.

This spirit caught the eye of Indian photographer Prarthna Singh. When she first arrived at Shaheen Bagh on January 6, she knew there was “something magical” happening there. A few days later, she set up camp at her grandmother’s house in neighbouring Sarita Vihar and began making the daily pilgrimage across the police barricades to the protest site. Over the course of three months, she developed strong bonds with the women and girls there.

The portraits she made between January and March, mostly at a makeshift photo studio put together by local residents, convey the mixed emotions of the protesters, fear and anxiety certainly, but also pride and hope. The project grew as the girls brought their mothers, aunts and grandmothers to see the jadoo ka kagaz (magic paper) of Singh’s Polaroid photos for themselves. Such interactions cemented the photographer’s sense of belonging at Shaheen Bagh. “I began to feel like the space had become an extension of my own home,” says Singh, 39. More than merely documenting her surroundings, she hoped to communicate the friendship, love and joy that she was experiencing in her pictures.

Prarthna Singh’s hand-drawn map of the protest site, circulated among friends and family © Prarthna Singh

Barricades set up by Delhi police were adorned with graffiti and flags by protestors © Prarthna Singh



In late April 2022, Singh published her photographs as a book. Har Shaam Shaheen Bagh, meaning “every evening belongs to Shaheen Bagh”, is Singh’s attempt to encapsulate a moment in history and to reveal, and make permanent, the determination and bravery of these women. The photographer, whose work has appeared in this magazine, the New York Times and the Guardian, knew that she didn’t want to bring external elements into a space that felt sacred.

Shaheen Bagh was a community where the protestors were fed by volunteers who set up kitchens and chai stalls, stayed warm with donated winter clothing and kept their children entertained in volunteer-run crèches and drawing centres. They were shown solidarity not only through chants of “Azaadi!” (“freedom”) but also through small gestures of love. In some of her images, Singh layers the women’s portraits over images she made of their colourful shawls and quilts, items protestors would give each other for warmth and comfort.

The peaceful sit-in at Shaheen Bagh, which withstood many attempts by the police to disperse it over its 100 days, came to an abrupt end with the arrival of Covid-19. On March 24 2020, the site was shut down when emergency lockdowns came into effect.

Shaheen Bagh footbridge was covered in posters, poems and artwork during the protest © Prarthna Singh

The bridge, removed of protest material, on Singh’s return in October 2020 © Prarthna Singh



When she returned to the site of the protest in October that year, Singh found no evidence of what had transpired there. “It was so strange. All the signs had been removed, harshly painted over with black strokes, cars were passing by and it felt like a regular weekday in Delhi,” she says. All remnants of the protest had vanished. The tarpaulin had been taken down and posters and children’s drawings removed, graffiti painted in their place.

The months at Shaheen Bagh seemed almost like a dream. Over the eight years of Modi’s tenure, there has been a drastic increase in communal violence in India, from street lynchings to the destruction of historic mosques. The government has made Muslim communities feel that they are not safe or welcome in their own homes.

Har Shaam Shaheen Bagh, then, is both a photo­book and an act of resistance against the erasure of a political moment. It is a compilation of much that transpired in this space, complete with a hand-drawn map, transcriptions of speeches and poems, and letters by the mothers who sat in for their children’s futures.

In a country where Muslim women must constantly negotiate how to occupy space, Singh depicts them in moments of strength and individuality. Her photographs celebrate the sense of sisterhood that has outlived the protest itself. In this sense, Har Shaam Shaheen Bagh is both an object of love and an offer of friendship.

‘Har Shaam Shaheen Bagh’ is available at harshaamshaheenbagh.com

