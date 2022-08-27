Princess Beatrice warned over ‘very risky venture’ as Meghan tipped to team up with royal

Princess Beatrice could put herself at risk by accepting Meghan Markle’s invitation to feature on her long-awaited Spotify podcast, royal commentator Neil Sean has warned. The Duchess and Duke of Sussex are reportedly trying to reconcile with Princess Beatrice amid tensions with the Royal Family since the Jubilee celebrations when the Sussexes were reportedly unwelcomed. But Mr Sean warns the princess could get exposed on the podcast.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Neil Sean’s Daily News Headlines, Neil Sean said: “One person that has been asked and is yet to say yes and one has to wonder why is, of course, Prince Beatrice – a good friend of Harry and Meghan – but a very risky venture for her to do.

“Because of course, everything will be dissected and more importantly what could she talk about?”

Princess Beatrice alongside Princess Eugenie could play a major role in the reconciliation of the Sussexes with the Royal Family, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk.

The York sisters played an “invaluable” in keeping the “link” between the Sussexes and the Royal Family since the couple left the UK after the Jubilee celebrations back in June.