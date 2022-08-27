Princess Diana lived up to ‘trendsetter’ reputation with famous jewellery moment

When she was married to Prince Charles, Princess Diana wore several items from the royal jewellery collection for important state occasions. And on one such occasion in Australia in 1985, Diana was particularly innovative in how she wore an emerald jewel.

The Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker was believed to have been gifted to Diana by the Queen to mark her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981.

The Art Deco piece previously belonged to the Queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary, and it is a redesigned version of a jewel Mary received during the Delhi Durbar in 1911.

Instead of wearing it around her neck as intended, Diana opted to wear the bejewelled piece as a headband during her high-profile outing in 1985.

While getting ready for the event, Diana reportedly tried to get it on normally to wear as a choker.

