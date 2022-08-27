Raising Kanan’s Mekai Curtis recalls key advice from Power co-star Omar Epps ‘Soak it in’

The smash hit Power spin-off Raising Kanan has finally returned following a major revelation for Kanan Stark (played by Mekai Curtis) and NYPD detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps). Now Malcolm knows he’s the biological father of a powerful crime prince, the two co-stars have been spending much more time together during the filming of the Starz offshoot’s second season.
Mekai recalled some invaluable words of advice from Omar during his exclusive chat with Express.co.uk ahead of Raising Kanan season two.
The thrilling prequel series returned earlier this month and has already shaken up the status quo for Kanan and his mother Raq (Patina Miller).
Malcolm is back in Raq’s life, but the drug queenpin is determined not to let her son believe his claims he’s actually Kanan’s father.
Omar and his younger co-star will undoubtedly have many more dramatic one-on-one scenes together this season, giving Mekai plenty of time to learn from his experienced scene partner.
“That allows them to give me these pieces of information and wisdom, just regardless. They’re always spitting game to us and wisdom, and I’m just there soaking it all in.”
The Power franchise has attracted a wealth of talent over the years, with huge names like Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Method Man and Cedric the Entertainer appearing across the mainline series and spin-offs.
Fans were thrilled when Omar joined the Power universe in Raising Kanan’s first season last year, and his parental role is only set to expand as Kanan’s origin story continues.
Mekai added: “Any chance I get to work with O, it’s a learning experience, for sure.”
“Whether it’s about the business, about character work, about just being a man. It’s dope to have that around.”
Much like Omar has been to Mekai, his character Malcolm is desperate to be a figure of authority and wisdom while his teenage son navigates the tricky and dangerous waters of New York’s gang culture.
Hopefully, the father and son can reconcile after their explosive meeting in the first season finale, but Malcolm still has a long road ahead to win Raq and her son’s trust.
Raising Kanan season 2 continues Sundays on Starz in the USA and StarzPlay via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
