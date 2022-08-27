Raising Kanan’s Mekai Curtis recalls key advice from Power co-star Omar Epps ‘Soak it in’

The smash hit Power spin-off Raising Kanan has finally returned following a major revelation for Kanan Stark (played by Mekai Curtis) and NYPD detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps). Now Malcolm knows he’s the biological father of a powerful crime prince, the two co-stars have been spending much more time together during the filming of the Starz offshoot’s second season.

Mekai recalled some invaluable words of advice from Omar during his exclusive chat with Express.co.uk ahead of Raising Kanan season two.

The thrilling prequel series returned earlier this month and has already shaken up the status quo for Kanan and his mother Raq (Patina Miller).

Malcolm is back in Raq’s life, but the drug queenpin is determined not to let her son believe his claims he’s actually Kanan’s father.

Omar and his younger co-star will undoubtedly have many more dramatic one-on-one scenes together this season, giving Mekai plenty of time to learn from his experienced scene partner.

