Russell Brand riles residents with plan to ‘turn village’s only pub into vegan restaurant’

Russell Brand, 47, was formerly a heroin addict known for his wild ways, but since undergoing a spiritual transformation, he is now believed to be completely teetotal. Furious villagers facing the prospect of losing their only pub have hit out at his alleged decision, exclaiming: “He doesn’t even drink!”

The comedian-turned-spiritual guru purchased the Grade II listed Crown Inn last Christmas in Pishill, Oxon, for a reported £850,000.

He and his wife Laura Gallacher, who live in nearby Henley-on-Thames, now reportedly plan to turn it into a restaurant with a vegan theme.

As part of his dramatic lifestyle change, Brand decided to go totally plant-based just before the pandemic in 2019.

However many villagers aren’t on board with his ultra-healthy, ultra-ethical lifestyle and have spoken out in indignation.

