Seeking 5 Sweet Talented Middle School Foodie Girls to Write Vegan Pizza Reviews

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; preparing kids for tomorrows’ jobs.

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA….The Sweetest Foodie Gig for Talented Middle School Girls who love creative writing and Vegan Pizza.

Recruiting for Good is looking 5 sweet girls to write reviews of Margo’s Vegan Pizzas. Enjoy The Best Pie in LA, and earn $25 gift cards for beauty, foodie, or shopping.

How Parents Help Their Kids Land the Gig?

Parents need to email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com, please include your telephone number, your daughter’s first name, and what middle school she attends; before 10 am Sunday August 28th.

Event on August 28th in the afternoon at Margo’s in Montana (to learn more visit www.iReviewPizza.com).

Do a great job, get invited to participate in future foodie events.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, “We love to use our talent for good, and make a positive impact in kids’ lives.”

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

