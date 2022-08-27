Spirit Halloween: The Movie, And 9 Other Movies Based On Weird Concepts

As the Halloween season approaches, many strip malls are slowly becoming inundated with the familiar sight of the Spirit Halloween store, and movie theaters will soon be invaded by the same cultural phenomenon. Bringing a retail store to life on the big screen is an unusual concept for a movie, but Spirit Halloween is far from the weirdest.

From meta-narratives such as Being John Malkovich to off-the-wall horror films such as The Banana Splits Movie, plenty of flicks have gone out of bounds when developing a unique premise. Though many have tried, only a few capture the same zany spirit as the new film.

The Garbage Pail Kids Movie (1987)

The rise in popularity of the Cabbage Patch Kids in the early 1980s dolls lead to a clever series of parody stickers called the Garbage Pail Kids, and inexplicably, these were quickly developed into a feature film. Young Dodger struggles with his life as a teen, but a chance encounter with the Garbage Pail Kids helps him face his bullies.

On the surface, The Garbage Pail Kids Movie isn’t too different from the usual children’s films of the ’80s, but the inclusion of the horrific characters changed its tone completely. What was funny on collectible stickers had becomes nightmarish as live-action puppets that had kids and parents alike fleeing theaters in droves. Though it was a far from successful movie, its overwhelming weirdness has made it a curiosity piece in the decades since its release.

The Banana Splits Movie (2019)

The popular children’s program from the 1960s and ’70s turns into horror in The Banana Splits Movie, and nostalgia was turned into terror for an unsuspecting audience. While attending a taping of a children’s show, a family must flee from the mascot characters who have gone haywire and are out for blood.

Obviously meant to shock, The Banana Splits Movie had very little going for it outside its odd concept. Even so, fans of the show had a mixed reaction to seeing the beloved characters turn evil, and the indie horror film was nothing if not memorable for that fact alone.

My Name Is Bruce (2007)

Being one of the best horror actors of all time has its perks, and Bruce Campbell has made a career starring in horror classics. My Name is Bruce follows the titular actor when he is kidnaped and taken to a remote Oregon town to fight a demon.

Playing himself, Campbell was right in his hilarious wheelhouse, and the movie cleverly uses its concept for comedy gold. The movie has a lot to say about the nature of fandom in general, and it pokes fun at the sort of typecasting that plagues actors like Campbell all throughout their careers.

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Movies have been based on books, TV shows, comic books, and a host of other media, but Mars Attacks! was the first to be based on a trading card. Bringing the classic Topps series to life, the film follows several groups of earthlings as Martians violently invade earth.

Springing from the creative mind of director Tim Burton, the film far exceeds the source material that it is based on. Though it isn’t usually regarded as one of Tim Burton’s best films, it certainly delivered a hilarious punch and had a retro-futuristic aesthetic that no film has been able to match since.





Last Action Hero (1993)

Movies are all about an escape from reality, and Last Action Hero allowed its lead character to literally do just that. Because of a magic movie ticket, a young fan is transported into the world of his favorite action movie, and he must help its star, Jack Slater, stop the dastardly villain.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was perfectly cast as Slater, and he essentially plays a parody of some of his most famous roles. Effortlessly blending action, comedy, and fantasy together, the movie put a fitting cap on the over-the-top action films of the '80s and did so with a clever and self-aware premise.





Real Life (1979)

Though Albert Brooks is perhaps remembered for his roles in Broadcast News and Finding Nemo, the veteran comedian has also directed his fair share of irreverent comedies. Real Life casts Brooks as a fictionalized version of himself as he attempts to direct a documentary about a real family. Along the way, he can’t help but get increasingly involved in his subjects’ lives and thus tainting the documentary.

Generally considered one of the best mockumentaries of all time, Real Life was unique because it explores the bare essence of documentary and poses questions about the foundations of the art form. Brooks is hilarious as ever, and his ability to effortlessly mimic reality was a masterful touch as both actor and director.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent (2022)

Longtime fans of Nicolas Cage have seen him star in some of his best movies but also in a slew of stinkers. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent frames its story through the idea that Nic Cage plays himself, and gets wrapped up in a crime lord’s organization when he is revealed to be a big fan of the actor’s work.

Poking fun at Cage’s over-the-top career, the film is also a love letter to the veteran actor who has had his highs and his lows. He has become somewhat of a living meme, and the movie is well aware of his status as a meta celebrity who somehow transcends the usual division between actor and role.

F For Fake (1973)

Some of the best documentaries play with the idea of narrative, and they often ask questions about the nature of reality and falsehood. F For Fake chronicles the story of several notable art forgers, and the film begins to have the audience question what is real and what is fake.

Essentially Orson Welles’ swan song, the pseudo-documentary was one of the most clever uses of the medium in history. The viewer quickly learns to take everything in the film with a grain of salt, and it isn’t afraid to play with the mind up until the very last frames of the film.

Being John Malkovich (1999)

When it comes to some of the best directorial debuts of all time, Spike Jonze’s effort on Being John Malkovich is certainly a notable example. The film follows a lonely puppeteer who discovers a portal that allows him to take over the body of famous actor John Malkovich.

Its strange premise alone would have been enough to make it a memorable movie, but it goes so much further in exploring the concepts of identity and celebrity. The choice to use John Malkovich in the lead role adds another layer of intrigue to the film as few actors are as unique as Malkovich. The film is also notable for helping to introduce the world at large to writer Charlie Kaufman, and he has continued to outdo himself ever since.

Spirit Halloween (2022)

In the age of nostalgia for the perceived past, Spirit Halloween comes along to ride that wave of popularity and advertise its retail empire. Bored with trick-or-treating, a group of young friends conspire to spend the night inside a Spirit Halloween store that recently arrived at their local strip mall.

Veteran character actor Christopher Lloyd is on hand to add gravity to the film, and the strange premise is matched by a spooky and playful atmosphere. The retail chain has become a staple of the holiday, and since Halloween is so closely tied to cinema, it was only natural that the two would collide eventually.





