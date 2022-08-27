Star Trek: Lower Decks & Other Films & TV Shows on Disney+ & Paramount+ This Weekend

Paramount+ and Disney+ feature a variety of shows and movies to watch this weekend, primarily featuring comedy. Paramount+ added two iconic films to its catalog this month, including a comedy starring Will Ferrell and a thriller featuring John Goodman. The platform also provided two comedy premieres, including Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. Disney+ added more sitcom content to its library this weekend as well, including the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.





Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Is Available on Paramount+

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy features a star-studded cast, including Will Farrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd and Steve Carell. The film is one of the best comedies of the early 2000s, as the plot and dialogue provide plenty of laughs to its audience. Critics responded well to the 2004 film, and it’s a favorite for many Ferrell fans. Paramount+ added the movie to its library this month, and it can serve as an excellent form of entertainment this weekend.

10 Cloverfield Lane Is Available on Paramount+

The science fiction thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane starred John Goodman as a surprisingly sinister villain. Many people knew the film was set in the Cloverfield universe by the title, but they were shocked by the psychologically thrilling aspect of the plot. The premise is set during the alien invasion from the original film, where the protagonist, Michelle, wakes to find she’s been abducted to “keep her safe” from the world outside. Goodman’s character manipulates her and another man, holding them hostage and keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. The film was added to Paramount+ this month and could serve as a great thriller to watch this weekend.





Disney+ Added Season 8 of Black-ish on Aug. 24

Black-ish Season 8 was released earlier this year on ABC, and the new season moved to Disney+ this week. The show has high critical reception, and it began as a satire on society from the perspective of an upper-middle-class Black family. The situational comedy aspect comes from the surreal personal and societal struggles the family must deal with throughout the show. The new season features multiple guest stars, including Michelle Obama in Season 8, Episode 1, “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Deliciousness Season 1 Came to Paramount+ on Aug. 24

Ridiculousness‘ spinoff series Deliciousness joined Paramount+ this week. The show features funny clips involving food-themed videos found on the internet. The show was renewed for a second season in 2021, and a third season is currently in development. Tiffani Thiessen from Saved by the Bell hosts the show with co-hosts Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu. Deliciousness could provide plenty of entertaining moments for audiences this weekend.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Premiered on Paramount+ on Aug. 25

The adult animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 will premiere on Paramount+ on Aug. 25. The show serves as the ninth Star Trek series, but it’s the first animated installment and the first comedy. Season 2 received 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and the new season should serve to satisfy growing fans of the series. A fourth season is already in development and is scheduled for release in 2023.

The Second Episode of She-Hulk Premiered on Aug. 25

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law created a lot of buzz after the series premiere, and many people are anticipating the next installment of the series. Season 1, Episode 1, “A Normal Amount of Rage,” confirmed multiple theories for the series and thoroughly explained Jennifer Walters’ origin story. Attorney at Law provides Marvel fans with an alternate perspective of what being a superhero actually means, especially for a career-driven woman with no interest in being anyone’s hero. For those who haven’t watched the first two episodes yet, there’s plenty of time to get caught up this weekend.



