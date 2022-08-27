The Beatles’ ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’ Didn’t Hit No. 1 But a Cover From the Next Year Did

Paul McCartney said The Beatles‘ “With a Little Help From My Friends” has been “used a lot.” For example, a cover of the song from 1968 became a No. 1 hit in the U.K. Paul revealed what he thought of the recording.

The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ | Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Paul McCartney thought a cover of The Beatles’ ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’ was ‘fantastic’

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed a cover of “With a Little Help From My Friends.” “[Record producer] Denny Cordell gave me a ring and said, ‘We love that song that Ringo sings but we’ve got this treatment of it that we really think would be great, singing it very bluesy, very crazy, slow it right down,’” the singer recalled.

Paul revealed what he thought about another artist changing “With a Little Help From My Friends.” “I said, ‘Well, great, try it, and let me hear what you do with it.’ He came over to see us at Apple Studios at Savile Row and played it and I said, ‘Wow, fantastic!’” Paul was discussing Joe Cocker’s 1968 cover “With a Little Help From My Friends.” The cover was released the year after the original song.