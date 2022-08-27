Categories
Business

The Beatles’ ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’ Didn’t Hit No. 1 But a Cover From the Next Year Did

Paul McCartney said The Beatles‘ “With a Little Help From My Friends” has been “used a lot.” For example, a cover of the song from 1968 became a No. 1 hit in the U.K. Paul revealed what he thought of the recording.

A vinyl copy of The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'
The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ | Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Paul McCartney thought a cover of The Beatles’ ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’ was ‘fantastic’

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed a cover of “With a Little Help From My Friends.” “[Record producer] Denny Cordell gave me a ring and said, ‘We love that song that Ringo sings but we’ve got this treatment of it that we really think would be great, singing it very bluesy, very crazy, slow it right down,’” the singer recalled.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

