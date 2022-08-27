THE CITY OF COLUMBUS ASKS COMMUNITY-MINDED BUSINESSES TO CONTRIBUTE TO SUSTAINING ITS LITTER ABATEMENT INITIATIVES

Pick It Up! Possum Town To Reward Tax-Deductible In-Kind & Monetary Donations With Annually Renewed “Keep Columbus Clean Supporter” Window Clings

COLUMBUS, MS, USA, August 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The City of Columbus, Mississippi, announces its citizen-led Pick It Up! Possum Town litter and pollution abatement action group asks community-minded businesses to contribute to expanding and sustaining its litter and pollution abatement initiatives.

As an added incentive, the city and Pick It Up! Possum Town to reward the tax-deductible in-kind and monetary donations of more than $49 for businesses with less than ten employees, contributions greater than $149 for companies with less than 100 employees, contributions of greater than $249 for businesses with more than 250 employees with an annually renewed “Keep Columbus Clean Supporter” window clings.

Pick It Up! Possum Town’s next “Keep Columbus Clean” event targets Highway 45 North on Saturday, September 17, from 8:00 am until 11:00 am. Pick It Up! Possum Town invites citizens, landowners, and businesses in the area to pitch in and clean up the Highway 45 North business corridor from the Highway 45/82 interchange to Bluecutt Road. To participate, please join your community at the Hitching Lot Farmer’s Market 15-20-minutes before the 8:00 am starting time for your designated assignments.

The quintessential mission of the Pick It Up! Possum Town committee is to bring about and sustain a cleaner Columbus. Its efforts are not limited to picking-up trash but to keeping Columbus cleaner, more presentable, healthful, and safer for residents, visitors, and travelers for generations to come.

ABOUT COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI

Founded in 1821, the historical “Friendly City” of Columbus resides upon the banks of the Tombigbee River on the Eastern border of Mississippi and serves as the county seat of Lowndes County.

Before its incorporation, the Indian trading-post settlement that became Columbus was called “Possum Town” by the Chickasaw and Choctaw Native Americans. Columbus’ historical significance began in 1540 when Spanish explorer and conquistador Hernando de Soto described its location during his quest to find El Dorado, the lost city of gold.

The city is further noteworthy for being home to legendary playwright Tennessee Williams, its designation as a Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area, which includes three National Register recognized historic districts, making Columbus one of 12 distinctive destinations in the US. And Columbus’ formal “Decoration Day” remembrance of fallen Civil War soldiers led to our National Memorial Day Holiday.

The “Friendly City” of Columbus, Mississippi, is widely recognized as a memorable tourist destination for its historical significance, survived and preserved Antebellum architecture, blues and jazz roots, city, and regional events, recreation areas, riverboat lore, Southern cuisine, temperate Winters, and proximity to extraordinary fishing, hunting, and seasonal waterfowl migration.

