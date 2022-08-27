‘The hate is shallow’ Selling the OC star Alexandra Jarvis addresses feud with co-star

Netflix’s hit reality series Selling Sunset premiered its first spin-off, Selling the OC which took place in Orange County. Despite the host of new faces, the level of drama remained the same and even continued after the show ended as real estate agent Alexandra Jarvis appeared to hit out at her co-stars.

As fans await the highly anticipated sixth season of Selling Sunset, they were treated to an impressive spin-off.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim returned to screens to introduce a new cast of stars at their Orange County real estate office.

However, this time the office was a mix of both men and women working with the affluent clientele.

While competition soared over who could secure the most clients and sell the million-dollar mansions, fans also watched the drama unfold.

