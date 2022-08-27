Categories
Sports

The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord’s


A record number of spectators attended Lord’s as the popularity of The Hundred continues to increase; the Invincibles now move into the top three of the men’s standings; Spirit remain second after just their second defeat of the competition

Last Updated: 27/08/22 10:24pm

Highlights of The Hundred clash between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of The Hundred clash between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles

Highlights of The Hundred clash between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles

A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran’s hat-trick of wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred.

A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord’s as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.

It pushes them into the top three as the men’s standings tighten up with competition to make it through to the latter stages intensifying.

After Jacks, who hit seven boundaries and a pair of sixes for 54 off of 38 balls, was caught by Jordan Thompson, Riley Roussouw (24) and Tom Curran (19*) helped see the Invincibles home.

More follows…

What’s next?

The Birmingham Phoenix and Manchester Originals face off in Sunday’s action in The Hundred.

The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's

Phoenix vs Originals

August 28, 2022, 3:00pm

Live on

The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's

Phoenix vs Originals

August 28, 2022, 6:30pm

Live on

The Originals’ men’s team now have a chance to pull above Birmingham with a win, whereas Manchester’s women have just one victory under their belts and will need to upset the odds to make the latter stages now.

The women’s action gets under way live on Sky Sports Mix from 3pm at Edgbaston on Sunday, and the men’s game starts at 6.30pm. The men’s match will also be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.45pm.

Watch every match from The Hundred this summer live on Sky Sports.

Tickets for The Hundred are selling fast! If you want to be part of the action, go to thehundred.com/tickets



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.