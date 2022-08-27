The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord’s

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of The Hundred clash between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles

A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran’s hat-trick of wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred.

A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord’s as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.

It pushes them into the top three as the men’s standings tighten up with competition to make it through to the latter stages intensifying.

After Jacks, who hit seven boundaries and a pair of sixes for 54 off of 38 balls, was caught by Jordan Thompson, Riley Roussouw (24) and Tom Curran (19*) helped see the Invincibles home.

What’s next?

The Birmingham Phoenix and Manchester Originals face off in Sunday’s action in The Hundred.

Phoenix vs Originals Live on

The Originals’ men’s team now have a chance to pull above Birmingham with a win, whereas Manchester’s women have just one victory under their belts and will need to upset the odds to make the latter stages now.

The women’s action gets under way live on Sky Sports Mix from 3pm at Edgbaston on Sunday, and the men’s game starts at 6.30pm. The men’s match will also be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.45pm.

