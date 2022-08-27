Categories
VIDEO: Amazon packages spilled out after truck crash along I-43 in Manitowoc County


MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26)  — A turned-over truck spilled what appeared to be Amazon packages onto the ground after a crash Friday on I-43 Northbound at Greenstreet Road.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers of minor delays Friday morning as crews worked to clean up after an early morning single-vehicle crash.

Later in the morning, the sheriff’s office said I-43 southbound from CTH Z re-opened after the straight truck was removed from the median.

No injuries were reported from this crash.



